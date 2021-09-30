Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), has been selected as a 2021 finalist in the Greater Washington Government Contractor of the Year competition in the $75M–$300M category by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council.  

Greater Washington-area finalists are selected to honor the exceptional work of businesses in the government contracting sector. SPA was also a finalist in 2020.

"SPA is committed to excellence in everything we do, and we are extremely honored to have been selected as a finalist for this prestigious award," said Dr. William Vantine, President and CEO, Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. "Being recognized as one of the top companies is a direct reflection of our talented and dedicated team of professionals who provide our National Security clients with objective, data-driven solutions every day.

The winners will be named in November at a gala awards event for the Washington area government contracting community.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

