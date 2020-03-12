ATLANTA, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5), a leading provider of mission-critical development, facilities management and construction services, announced that Peter Almond recently joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He comes to T5 after spending more than 20 years in investment banking raising capital for private-equity backed and corporate clients. He served as a Managing Director in Leveraged Finance most recently for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and previously for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"We're excited to add Peter to the T5 team and are confident his broad-based capital markets and investment banking expertise will further position T5 for continued success as we expand our Development, Construction, and Facilities Management businesses," said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5 Data Centers.
A native of Idaho and Oklahoma, Peter brings with him a passion for creating strong teams that are deeply invested in customer outcomes. As T5 Data Centers sets its eyes on further growth in the hyperscale space, he is uniquely equipped to facilitate that growth with strategic, prudent capital use.
"I'm excited to join the T5 team as we execute on a new phase of growth to support our customers," said Mr. Almond. "Our team will ensure we have the appropriate capital and processes in place to continue to provide differentiated solutions for the industry."
Peter holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and had multiple FINRA licenses while at SunTrust and Bank of America. He received a BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.
About T5 Data Centers
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading data center owner and operator, committed to delivering scalable mission-critical facilities, facility management, and construction services that provide a "Forever On" environment.
T5, in conjunction with their capital partner QuadReal, provides life-cycle data center services and purpose-built data center facilities to organizations across North America and Europe featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and a 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, QuadReal manages the real estate and mortgage programs of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), one of Canada's largest asset managers. QuadReal manages a $37.6 billion portfolio spanning 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. www.quadreal.com.
Visit T5 online at www.t5datacenters.com or by phone at 888.239.7133 to learn more.
