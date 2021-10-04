MEDFORD, N.J., October 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consortium Networks, a cybersecurity intelligence, collaboration and consulting organization, today announced T. Ryan Kennedy has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
As COO, Kennedy will oversee the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business. His objectives include further developing and expanding the company's business strategy and processes, enhancing employee personal growth and development initiatives, and evaluating performance through data and metrics.
Kennedy has over 20 years of experience driving operational and process improvement across public and private sector organizations. Most recently, as Director of Strategy at Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS), Kennedy was responsible for developing the firm's growth strategy, building the team and infrastructure, and delivering a lasting culture and leadership development program. During his tenure, TRSS was recognized as a "Top Workplace" by The Washington Post for three consecutive years (2019-21). In addition, Kennedy also served at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where he was responsible for designing and implementing the FBI's enterprise strategic management system. During this time, Kennedy was a major architect of the Bureau-wide effort to improve and transform its intelligence processes and capabilities, both nationally and locally within 56 field offices, impacting everything from cyber operations to criminal investigations to better performance management.
"Since our inception, we have strived to create a unique culture to support our mission to ease the frustration of finding solutions for today's growing cyber threats," said Tim Murphy, CEO of Consortium Networks. "Under Ryan's stewardship, our blossoming culture will continue to propagate and the experience of working with Consortium Networks – for our employees, customers, partners and greater community – will also continue to excel."
"It has quickly become apparent that Consortium is not like most organizations," said Kennedy. "They are striving to do something unique and truly create a blend between business and community welfare. Cyber risks are pervasive and I am excited to work with a company dedicated to using collaboration and intelligence sharing to solve cybersecurity challenges."
"Consortium Networks is on an exciting growth trajectory, and we will continue to support that growth by adding experienced, first-class leaders to our team," said Larry Pfeifer, Founder and Chief Disruptor for Consortium Networks. "Ryan has rich experience and a successful track record of making a positive, measurable impact and we proudly welcome him to the Consortium team and look forward his insight, ideas, and innovation."
About Consortium Networks
Consortium Networks is committed to providing businesses with the most relevant, up-to-date technology information, with a focus on cybersecurity. By connecting technology customers, vendors, and experts, we strive to be the go-to resource for guidance regarding all your IT requirements. We are the first organization dedicated to providing real-world feedback and data on solutions in operation in production environments at peer organizations. Learn more about Consortium Networks at https://consortium.net/.
Media Contact
Tim Murphy, Consortium Networks, +1 202-280-8960, Tim@consortium.net
Linda Ford, BB Marketing Group, 224-433-6900, lford@bbmktg.com
SOURCE Consortium Networks