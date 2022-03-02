DURHAM, N.C., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TÜV SÜD PSB becomes South East Asia and Australasia's first Certification Body, accredited by Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC), for the ISASecure® IEC 62443 Conformance Certification. TÜV SÜD is now authorized by ISA Security Conformance Institute (ISCI) as a Chartered Laboratory to conduct and issue certificates of conformance for ISASecure's three certification programs – ISASecure Component Security Assurance (CSA), ISASecure System Security Assurance (SSA) and ISASecure Security Development Lifecycle Assurance (SDLA).
With TÜV SÜD's expertise in testing and verifying products according to IEC 62443 standards, and the current Chartered Laboratory authorization by ISCI, we expanded our certification portfolio offerings for industrial products to our customers. TÜV SÜD is now positioned to create even higher value to IACS product manufacturers. Through our ISASecure certification service, products and systems fulfilling the requirements may bear the ISASecure Certification Mark which provides assurance and facilitates access to the Asia Pacific market and beyond.
Mr. Andre Ristaino, Managing Director, ISA Security Compliance Institute, said, "Achieving the ISASecure accreditation is a high bar for certification bodies and TÜV SÜD exemplifies the level of excellence sought by the ISASecure® program. We look forward to working with TÜV SÜD in securing automation that affects our everyday lives and elevating Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity from an art to an engineering discipline."
Mr. Richard Hong, CEO, TÜV SÜD ASEAN, added, "The growing use of industrial automation and control systems increases the need for improvement in quality and expertise in cybersecurity. In such scenarios, independent robust evaluation, coupled with domain expertise is imperative. Aligned to Singapore's Cybersecurity Strategy, TÜV SÜD can support and evaluate the development lifecycle process of product manufacturers and help both suppliers and asset-owner companies anticipate potential weaknesses of their automation and control technologies, and counter them with effective protection measures."
TÜV SÜD is positioned to independently certify automation and control system products and systems, ensuring robust defense against malicious cybersecurity attacks, and providing assurance of product conformity to IEC 62443 for end-users of automation technology.
Learn more about TÜV SÜD's industrial cyber security certification services here: https://www.tuvsud.com/en-sg/industries/manufacturing/machinery-and-robotics/iec-62443-industrial-security
About the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) and ISASecure®
Founded in 2007, the ISA Security Compliance Institute's mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of automation control systems. ISCI has been conducting ISASecure® certifications on automation and control systems since 2011 through its network of ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies.
Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. https://www.tuvsud.com/sg
