NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Tablets Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.30% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (hybrid, convertible, slate, and rugged) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report
Market Scope
The tablets market report covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The tablets market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings. Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the tablets market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for tablets in the commercial and industrial sectors will drive the tablets market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis
of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The tablets market share growth by the hybrid segment will be significant during the forecast period. A hybrid laptop can be used as either a laptop or a standalone tablet. Hybrid is used to describe only a specific type of 2-in-1 detachable system that allows the keyboard and display to be separated entirely, creating a standalone tablet device.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Technological advances and virtual learning are driving the growth of the tablets market. The penetration of technology in the education sector has impacted various aspects. It has enhanced the studying and learning experience beyond the classroom. New technologies are used in virtual learning, including interactive whiteboards (IWBs), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). These require PCs and tablets used for educational purposes to be compatible with these advanced technologies.
The tendency to buy devices with lower configurations will challenge the tablets market during the forecast period. The continuous developments in educational software have increased their complexity. Manufacturers of tablets used for educational purposes must introduce updated hardware solutions to meet the various software requirements. However, as most users do not have adequate knowledge of the functionalities offered by these systems, they choose lower-configuration tablets.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the
market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our
Analyst now!
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist tablets market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the tablets market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the tablets market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tablets market vendors
Related Reports:
Online Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Bluetooth Speaker Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Tablets Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
42.02 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.30
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Convertible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Slate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rugged - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tablets-market-size-to-grow-by-42-02-million-units-acer-inc-and-apple-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301527602.html
SOURCE Technavio