PLEASANTON, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera (www.tabulera.com), a platform for automating benefits administration so you don't have to, announced today that it has named Amy Bischoff as a Director of Sales. Amy will lead Tabulera's next stage of revenue and customer growth.
"With more than 15 years in the insurance industry, in sales, service and HR roles in the brokerage, employer and carrier markets, I know the difficulty these groups face collectively when it comes to benefits administration. Disparate systems, broken processes, and big write-offs that could be avoided with the right tools. Seeing the Tabulera platform made me a believer in their vision and software," said Amy Bischoff. "Customer feedback of our implementations has been outstanding, and we have more on the way. Our goal is to ensure that our customers are freed from manual, error-prone operations of benefits administration."
Most recently, Amy was a Strategic Account Executive at Arthur J. Gallagher, a global leader in insurance and risk management, where she was responsible for overseeing service relationships with employers and vendors on their employee benefits package.
"We are fortunate to have an experienced professional of Amy's caliber on Tabulera's team," said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera. "She brings a perfect balance of experience and entrepreneurial drive to challenge the status quo and grow Tabulera, as we change the way employee benefits are administered. Tabulera is obsessed with the idea of transforming the industry that remains primarily dominated by manual operations in spreadsheets for billing, payments, reconciliation, commissions, EDI, and plan accounting."
