NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TAC Security, a global cybersecurity solutions provider announced today that they now integrate data from additional sources from SIEM tools and People Risk Assessment Tool into ESOF VMP (Enterprise Security in One Framework). ESOF combines traditional Vulnerability Assessment data with real time risk data from the widest array of sources to give security teams one place they can view and understand their risk posture. With a single risk score for the enterprise and drill down visibility into risk by business unit, security leaders can use ESOF efficiently communicate, prioritize, and take action to improve their security posture.
"Adding data from solutions like incidents and people risk builds upon our vision to make ESOF the Next Generation Risk Based Vulnerability Management platform that provides the best single source of visibility into risk posture across the enterprise," said Trishneet Arora, CEO at TAC Security.
Vulnerability management continues to be a critical security control because hackers constantly seek to exploit know vulnerabilities. But the sheer volume of vulnerability data and lack of clarity over what to patch first leave security teams and their IT partners struggling to keep up. And traditional vulnerability assessment tools don't consider additional threat vectors or asset value in assigning priorities. ESOF provides an architectural framework for security organizations to build on and allows them to consolidate security data collection, risk scoring, and analytics into one place.
"In addition to giving CISOs a single risk score they can use to communicate and drive accountability, ESOF provides a leverage point for security leaders who need to improve efficiency and contain security tool sprawl by integrating data on vulnerabilities, threat intelligence, incidents, people, and more," said Chris Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer at TAC Security.
Founded in 2013, TAC Security is a global pioneer in risk and vulnerability management that protects Global Fortune 500 Companies, leading enterprises, and governments through its AI-based vulnerability management platform – ESOF (Enterprise Security on One Framework). ESOF is a next generation risk and vulnerability management platform that helps security teams consolidate and make sense of the huge volumes of security data they must deal with every day.
