HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Tachyus announced it was the winner of a spot in the highly regarded Vedanta Spark program. Vedanta Spark is a global Corporate Innovation & Ventures program that partners with early-stage, growth stage and venture stage Digital Tech startups driving Industrial Digital Transformation in AI, IoT, edge computing, robotics, power electronics, visual intelligence, additive manufacturing etc. for strategic innovation initiatives. Tachyus was one of only 23 global companies selected to participate.
"This is a great opportunity for the Tachyus team," said Tachyus Senior Vice President of Operations Carlos Calad, "Vedanta's key focus areas around exploration, optimization and oil and gas decline management are all at the heart of our organization and technology and we are excited to see where this collaboration leads."
Tachyus Corporation is a leading Silicon Valley company with offices in Houston, TX specializing in oilfield solutions using Data Physics and a combination of traditional reservoir modeling with artificial intelligence.
Vedanta is India's leading and world's 6th largest diversified natural resources conglomerate with business operations majorly in India and also in South Africa, Namibia, UAE and Australia. They are a fully integrated producer of Oil & Gas, Zinc -Lead -Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power with world class, low-cost and long-life assets, Vedanta contributes 1.4% towards India's GDP, as per IFC.
For more information contact:
Tachyus: contact@tachyus.com http://www.tachyus.com
Vedanta: http://www.vedanta.com
Media Contact
Jeremy Viscomi, Tachyus, +1 (281) 455-7492, jeremy@thinkpika.com
SOURCE Tachyus