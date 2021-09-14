CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagore Technology Inc., a pioneer of high-power GaN-based RF switches, today announced the introduction of a family of second generation RF switches featuring 10W to 100W of average power. The new switches offer best-in-class insertion loss, power handling and harmonic performance. The TS8x family of products is best suited for post Power Amplifier (PA) harmonics filter switching for tactical and military communications (Mil Comm), land mobile radios (LMR), and private mobile radios (PMR).

Lower insertion loss performance significantly reduces power consumption and enhances the battery life of handheld communication devices. Lower power dissipation also helps ease thermal management requirements to reduce the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of the overall system.

Klaus Buehring, Tagore Technology's Chief Sales and Marketing officer, said: "Tagore's TS8x family of switches enables customers to replace all traditional PIN diode-based switches that require many passive components and high-voltage bias supply to save significant board space and overall cost, and simplify RF front end design."

The new family of products is pin and footprint compatible to existing products, allowing existing customers to enhance radio performance by switching to the latest generation of products.

SPECIFICATIONS: 

Specifications

TS8423K

TS8242FK

TS8441L

TS8021N

SPnT

SP2T

SP4T

SP4T

SP2T

P0.1dB_CW

45dBm

45dBm

47dBm

50dBm

P0.1dB_Peak

48dBm

48dBm

48dBm

52dBm

IL(1GHz)

0.15dB

0.25dB

0.2dB

0.20db

IL(3GHz)

0.30dB

0.35dB

0.5dB

0.40dB

Package

3mm x 3mm

3mm x 3mm

4mm x 4mm

5mm x 5mm

For full datasheets and samples contact Tagore Technology's Sales representative at rfgan@tagoretech.com

About Tagore Technology

Tagore Technology was founded in January 2011 to pioneer Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor technology for Radio Frequency (RF) and power management applications. We are a fabless semiconductor company with design centers in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA and Kolkata, India. Our R&D team is dedicated to developing disruptive solutions leveraging wide bandgap technologies that help address RF and power design challenges for our customers and accelerate time-to-market for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.tagoretech.com

For further information please contact:

Name: Anindita Ray

Email: ray0521@tagoretech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tagore-technologys-ts8x-series-second-generation-rf-switches-deliver-industry-leading-rf-performance-301376204.html

SOURCE Tagore Technology

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.