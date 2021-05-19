NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TailorMed, the leading financial navigation technology company that helps patients and healthcare providers remove financial barriers to care, today announced it has launched TailorMed Complete℠. The new service offers financial navigation experts to help healthcare organizations cost effectively secure funding for patients at risk of not affording care, while increasing revenue opportunities. Providers will be able to scale their financial navigation staffing, whether they're understaffed, need to maximize opportunities at busy times or hire an entire team.
According to a recent study, 50% of adults are concerned that a major health event could lead to bankruptcy. The TailorMed Complete team delivers a high-touch approach for helping patients challenged with affording high-cost medical treatment. The team helps navigate patients through the distressing complexities of health insurance and enrolls them in the right financial resources, such as: co-pay assistance, replacement drug programs, government subsidies, community and state resources, assistance from disease-specific foundations, programs that support patients with their living expenses, and also provides insurance optimization for patients.
TailorMed makes it easier for patients to secure financial resources by expanding access through telehealth. Patients can securely and privately engage financial navigators by phone or video, including during select off-business hours. Along with the capabilities of TailorMed's platform, team members can serve and enroll more patients in financial resource programs.
"Removing financial barriers to care has been ingrained in our culture and platform's digital DNA since day one," said Srulik Dvorsky, co-founder and CEO of TailorMed. "We know that the human touch is so important when engaging patients going through financial hardships. TailorMed Complete represents our commitment to providing financial care so patients can focus on what's most important: their health and families."
About TailorMed
TailorMed is a healthcare technology company founded to help patients and healthcare providers remove financial barriers to care by making it easier for patients to cover the cost of care. TailorMed has helped over 50 hospitals and 200 clinics across the United States to ensure that patients can afford the care that they need. Learn more at https://tailormed.co.
