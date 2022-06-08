Leading energy investment company chooses Sourcenergy for its energy intelligence needs
HOUSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sourcenergy, the technology leader in upstream energy, minerals and water intelligence, announced today that Tailwater Royalties will leverage Sourcenergy's unique data offerings in A&D and mineral intelligence. Tailwater Royalties is the minerals and royalties-focused investment strategy of Tailwater Capital, a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions.
Tailwater Royalties President Doug Prieto said, "Sourcenergy's innovations in detecting and monitoring key surface activities with AI, satellite imagery and GPS data will extend our edge in the competitive minerals and royalties markets. We're excited to work with technology startups such as Sourcenergy that are leading the way in next-generation energy intelligence."
"We are thrilled that a company with Tailwater's reputation for leadership in energy and growth infrastructure investment has chosen to partner with Sourcenergy to augment its data-driven capital deployment strategies with our unique royalties intelligence. We are looking forward to supporting them as they widen their footprint in their key basins," said Sourcenergy Founding CEO Josh Adler.
About Tailwater Capital LLC
Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value. For more information, please visit http://www.tailwatercapital.com.
About Sourcenergy
Sourcenergy , an MIT spinout based in Houston, is the technology leader in upstream energy, minerals and water intelligence, helping customers make better data-driven energy and water supply chain, investment and business development decisions. Sourcenergy uses AI and machine learning to fuse, analyze and visualize near real-time data from satellites, cell phones, proprietary and regulatory sources to show energy activity and infrastructure earlier, more completely and more accurately than any other source. 16 U.S. patents granted.
