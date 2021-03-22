SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TailWind Voice & Data (TailWind), a premier nationwide service provider that delivers "always on" connectivity to remote locations, is pleased to announce that they are now a supplier for Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company. This partnership enables TailWind to extend offerings of their communications, logistics, infrastructure, management/monitoring, and simplified billing solutions to Intelisys/ScanSource partners.

TailWind's complete end-to-end solutions combined with Intelisys' deep technology expertise and extensive partner network will help TailWind serve an even greater number of corporations across North America. The company's unique ability to support enterprises with centrally managed networks that connect numerous locations separated by vast distances will be an asset to Intelisys' supplier portfolio.

Intelisys partners can now offer solutions from TailWind, a provider that's devoted to providing first-class management of assets, service, and connectivity issues. TailWind is uniquely equipped to address the challenges multi-location businesses face and ensure lowered costs, increased reliability, seamless scalability, and reduced risks.

About TailWind

Founded in 2005, TailWind provides comprehensive voice and data services to over 40,000 multi-location businesses across the U.S. in Canada. TailWind is a premier nationwide service provider that delivers always-on connectivity to remote locations, complete with end-to-end solutions spanning both sides of the demarcation point. Learn more about TailWind's services at http://www.tailwindvoiceanddata.com.

