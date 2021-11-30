Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Taiwan is expected to grow by 8.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 14,677.2 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Taiwan will increase from US$ 13,594.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 18,131.7 million by 2025.

Scope:

Taiwan Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Taiwan Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Taiwan Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Taiwan Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Taiwan General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Taiwan Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Taiwan Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Taiwan Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Taiwan Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Taiwan Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Taiwan Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Taiwan Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ve28d

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-prepaid-cards-market-report-2021-investment-opportunities-market-size-and-forecasts-consumer-attitude--behaviour-retail-spend-market-risk-2016-2025-301433691.html

