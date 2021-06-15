BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Americans grapple with the racial reckoning since George Floyd's murder, we as a nation, need to push public opinion to be in favor of passing H.R.1280 - George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. We need to raise awareness and make a call to action. Foley Ellis Ibidapo, the founder of STATEMENT, which is an advocacy media company, proposes that we begin with the launch of its social spot, "Bad Apples."
"Bad Apples" is inspired by Chris Rock's set about police violence, showcased in this Netflix special, Tambourine. "Bad Apples" emphasizes the ridiculousness of the lack of accountability within law enforcement by comparing it to other professions dealing with life and death situations. Each vignette features an extremely farcical situation where an emergency service technician, doctor, and a pilot put people's lives at risk.
Founder Foley Ellis Ibidapo believes that "comedy, humor and satire are powerful tools to help people understand both cultural issues and social challenges." To share his view with the world, STATEMENT launches this pro bono campaign initiative, along with the help of Magnus Films, a production company based in Boston. Join us in viewing "Bad Apples" to understand its impact on humankind.
View the 60-second version on Instagram here:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CP6fqnyl2pR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
View the 15-second versions on Instagram here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6bMU5lrqY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6Z41FF4ep/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP6YqFGlopk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
About: The organization was founded by Foley Ellis Ibidapo, a multi-award-winning writer-director, and marketer. His work covers narratives, brand documentaries, commercials, and digital strategy. "STATEMENT's goal is to pierce through the noise by translating the language of protest to a broader audience", announced Ibidapo. Ibidapo states that, "we do that by using comedy, humor and satire as a tool to help people understand cultural issues and social challenges."
