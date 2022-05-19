Tienda Inglesa, the top grocer in Uruguay, will soon be able to fulfill orders in minutes with Takeoff's micro fulfillment capabilities
BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Takeoff Technologies, an eGrocery solution that empowers retailers to attain profitable online growth by leveraging automation at a hyperlocal scale, today announced the launch of its automated fulfillment center with Tienda Inglesa in Uruguay.
Tienda Inglesa, one of the leading retailers in Uruguay and the leader of grocery ecommerce in the country, has agreed to a multi-site investment of Takeoff's micro-fulfillment centers. This groundbreaking technology is expected to launch by the end of 2022, bringing innovative automation and transforming eGrocery business in Uruguay. Customer orders placed via Tienda Inglesa's website and app will be carried out by Takeoff's automated Micro Fulfillment Center, with the support of Tienda Inglesa employees. AI-enabled technologies can assemble full supermarket orders of 60 items in just a few minutes – a fraction of the speed of current picking options. Tienda Inglesa, backed by Goldman Sachs and Klaff Realty, operates in grocery stores with deliveries to the whole country.
"We are always thrilled to partner with innovative and forward-thinking companies like Tienda Inglesa," said Max Pedró, co-founder and CEO of Takeoff. "We look forward to supporting Tienda Inglesa's eCommerce outreach, so they can provide excellent service to their shoppers."
"We are excited to partner with Takeoff Technologies to explore how their hyperlocal micro fulfillment technology can benefit our business and our shoppers," said Juan Manuel Parada, CEO of Tienda Inglesa. "We invest in cutting-edge technologies like Takeoff as part of our commitment to provide the highest quality service to our customers, as grocers and as technology leaders."
About Takeoff:
Takeoff is an eGrocery solution that empowers retailers to attain profitable online growth by leveraging automation at a hyperlocal scale. Orders are placed online through established retailers (using their existing eCommerce platform or Takeoff's customized UI solution), and Takeoff's automated technology fulfills the order using robots in Micro Fulfillment Centers.
The company's robotics technology is proven and ready to deploy thanks to Takeoff's exclusivity agreement with Knapp, a leading global provider of automated warehouse solutions. By leveraging automated Micro Fulfillment Centers, Takeoff's innovative model operates at a much lower cost-to-serve than other eCommerce platforms, solving for both the cost of assembling the order and cost of the last mile. This results in savings for both shoppers and retail partners. For more information, visit http://www.takeoff.com.
About Tienda Inglesa:
With over 150 years of history in the retail market and 15 stores located in Montevideo, Canelones and Maldonado, Tienda Inglesa offers a wide range of top-quality items, both local and international brands. It also offers a selection of unique cuts of meat, a wide variety of cold cuts, fruits and vegetables with the quality and freshness that have always characterized the Supermarket. It is a growing retailer that has become the leader in eCommerce, allowing its customers to purchase directly from its website with deliveries throughout the country.
