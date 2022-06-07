Nation's Top Real Estate Team Two Years in a Row Announces New Luxury Firm Powered by Premier Agents
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tal and Oren Alexander, the brothers who lead one of the most successful sales teams in the history of residential real estate, today announced the launch of their new company OFFICIAL in partnership with Side. Founded by the #1 sales team by volume in the country two years in a row per The Wall Street Journal/RealTrends, OFFICIAL is the first national real estate brokerage designed for the superprime segment of the market.
As of today, OFFICIAL is operational in New York, The Hamptons and Miami with several new markets launching before year's end, including Aspen and additional South Florida locations.
"We selected the name OFFICIAL because it is synonymous with the benchmark achievements we are recognized for at the highest end of the global market," said Oren Alexander. "We are a trusted authority in this business and together with only the best agents and teams in the country, we will set a new OFFICIAL standard for the industry."
Tal and Oren Alexander have accumulated more than $7 billion in sales over their careers — over $1.8 billion of that in 2021 alone — making them some of the highest-producing agents and most recognized real estate leaders in the Manhattan, Hamptons, South Florida and Aspen markets. Their record-breaking transactions include the most expensive residential sale in the history of the U.S., a $240 million penthouse in New York; a $122 million London townhouse; and the most expensive residential sale in Aspen, a $72 million 11-bedroom compound.
"Yes, we represent buyers and sellers in real estate deals, however the nature of our business is much more nuanced. This nuance is reflected in OFFICIAL's mission statement; To transform the client experience by creating a relationship that transcends the transaction," said Oren Alexander. "We built the number one team in the country with this mentality," added Tal Alexander. "And we plan on building a truly game-changing brand on those same principles," he said.
Unlike other brokerage firms which often measure their strength by the number of agents and offices they have, OFFICIAL will be singularly focused on the caliber of agents they invite to join the firm. "In our superprime markets, OFFICIAL teams will have transacted at least $1 billion in their careers," said Oren Alexander. "At that level, we are all one to two degrees away from the clients our business is built around. You will never be handed an OFFICIAL business card from someone who is not at the very top of their game in their home market," he added.
Creating a compelling value proposition for the industry's most successful agents is only one facet of what OFFICIAL says is new about its approach. "The traditional brokerage operating model was not designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals," said Tal Alexander. "We created OFFICIAL to fill that gap as the first company specializing in a private family-office approach to the very highest end of the market. Whether the guidance is on what property to buy, which real estate investment to make, or the best options for a client's son or daughter moving to one of our markets for the first time, there is no limit to the lengths we would go to support our network."
In addition to providing this new standard of service to UHNW clients, OFFICIAL specializes in working with developers on premier projects, offering a tailored approach including pre-development consulting, in-progress project assessments, core team assembly and end-to-end sales and marketing management.
"The new development sales and operations model, including services, tactics and compensation structures, hasn't been reconsidered in 30 years," said Oren Alexander. "OFFICIAL will change that by significantly elevating the experience for developers and applying innovative sales and marketing techniques never seen before in the industry ."
Tal and Oren Alexander hired Side to support OFFICIAL behind the scenes with tools and services including proprietary transaction management technology, legal support, and business guidance — streamlining back-office administration so that OFFICIAL agents have more time to spend serving their clients.
"It is incredibly exciting that Tal and Oren Alexander finally own the massively successful business they have been building over their decade-long careers," said Guy Gal, CEO of Side. "We are honored that they have chosen Side to support the ongoing growth of their new company, OFFICIAL. I am looking forward to seeing OFFICIAL become a one-of-a-kind top national real estate company in the coming years."
About OFFICIAL
OFFICIAL is an ultra-high-end global property firm and lifestyle brand. OFFICIAL represents status, knowledge, access and a new standard for the super prime segment of the market. Founded by the #1 top-producing agent team in the country two years in a row, Tal and Oren Alexander, and powered entirely by premier agents and a global referral network, OFFICIAL specializes in resales, new development and property investments. For more information, visit officialpartners.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
