OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A technology company Taleam Systems began as a startup in 2011 by providing computer services and software support to home and small business users. Over the last many years, the business developed partnerships with big tech companies in order to provide solutions and products to computer users at a cost-effective pricing.
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, the CEO of Taleam Systems says, "Most of our business comes from installing, troubleshooting, and updating technology software." He refers to Windows 10 software, printer support, computer service, networking, and cyber security.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company struggled as a result of the global pandemic lockdown in Canada, but after reaching out to a few marketing companies for assistance in messaging and design with a new online marketing strategy, the business started to slowly stand up on two feet.
He says, "One thing is to have partners and the other thing we lacked was a solid marketing campaign in terms of advertising our tech products." As the company continues to slowly grow in Ottawa, Canada, Ahmadzai says that they are in a much better position to provide technology support, software products, and advice to new and past customers that interact with the business.
Taleam Systems is a tech company in Ottawa, ON which is celebrating 10-years anniversary this year.
To learn more about Taleam services and products, visit the website at http://www.taleamsystems.com
