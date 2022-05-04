Continuing the momentum from its recent $120M US Series B raise, the Montreal-based job search platform with 8 offices around the world expands its board.
MONTREAL , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talent.com Inc., the fast-growing player in next-generation job search platforms, which recently raised a $120 million US Series B investment, announced today two senior appointments to its board of directors: serial tech entrepreneur Chris Arsenault, and experienced Silicon Valley executive Lindsey Argalas.
With more than 25 years of operating and investing experience, Chris Arsenault has become a key pillar of Canada's tech ecosystem. He co-founded venture capital firm Inovia Capital in 2007, leveraging his entrepreneurial instincts to shape its culture, vision, and path forward. He played an important role in helping build many of the firm's most valuable companies, including Lightspeed, Luxury Retreats, Sonder, and AppDirect, serving as a board member and coach to the founders.
Through his decades of leadership and relationship building, Arsenault has developed an outstanding track record of identifying high-potential companies early on, maximizing deal value, supporting management teams as they scale, and managing paths to exit.
Chris Arsenault, Founding Partner of Inovia Capital, says, "Recent global events have seen an increased demand for talent among businesses everywhere, and Talent.com has rapidly grown to meet that demand. It's now one of the largest international platforms for employers to source and recruit, and I'm delighted to join the company at this stage in its growth. I look forward to supporting it in its ambition to redefine the recruitment landscape."
For more than 20 years, Lindsey Argalas has served as CEO and General Manager of several major global platforms – consumer technology, SaaS, and Fintech, and has invested in, launched, and run businesses in the US, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.
Until recently, Argalas was Chair of Mouro Capital, a $400M fintech venture capital fund. She also served on the board of digital-only bank Openbank, as a non-executive director of Santander UK, and as a member of the World Economic Forum's steering committee on digital currencies. As an operating executive, she most recently served as CEO of the consumer business of PagNxt, the 2 payments technology company she carved out from Santander, where she oversaw P2P/P2M, international transfers, digital wallet, crypto, and financial inclusion solutions.
Lindsey Argalas, "These are extraordinary times for the recruitment industry. Talent.com is in a very strong position to grow, quickly adapting to meet the demands of a rapidly changing market. I'm thrilled to be part of that growth and am excited about what the future holds for the company."
These appointments follow a recent $120 million US Series B funding round led by Inovia Capital, with the participation of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Investissement Québec, Climb Ventures, BDC Capital, Fondaction, and HarbourVest Partners. In its next phase of growth, Talent.com intends to expand its user-centric, programmatic job search platform by improving the relevance and efficiency of job searching, recruiting new team members globally, investing in product development, further establishing the brand, and scaling its newest solutions for SMBs.
"Between them, Chris and Lindsey bring years of experience of working with some of the most forward-thinking companies in the tech space," says Lucas Martínez, co-founder and co-CEO of Talent.com. "Their experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow, and we look forward to working with them both as we take the business to the next level."
Talent.com currently employs more than 400 people globally. Its proprietary technology matches job seekers with relevant job opportunities, while its pay-per-click model helps recruiters easily adjust their job advertising campaigns based on performance.
About Talent.com
Talent.com is one of the world's fastest-growing next-generation job search platforms, helping businesses find candidates no matter their budget, number of job openings, or technical capabilities. Based in Montreal, Canada, with eight offices around the world, our dedicated team adapts to the job posting requirements of our clients and helps them grow. Available in 78 countries, and working with an extensive network of publishing partners, we adapt our solutions to the needs of small businesses all the way to enterprise clients, so you can find talent, your way.
