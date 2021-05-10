LINCOLN, Neb., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Denise Caleb, Ed.D., PHR, SHRM-CP, Executive Vice President of Client Strategy, Sales and Partnerships Talent Plus, Inc. has been selected as a Consulting Partner with Grahall.
Grahall Consulting Partners provides market leading human resources consulting services to executives, Boards of Directors, Compensation Committees and other management. Their methodologies are targeted to better align clients' business and people strategies with comprehensive people strategies using advanced proprietary solutions including concepts, processes, diagnostic and analytical tools, research, and statistical and other analysis. Grahall's business strategy is to best place experts in the HR and related advisory services profession. Caleb is known as a "true transformational and operational visionary, who has developed strategy, implemented the way forward and executed 'lasting results' with a geographically dispersed workforce while serving in multiple executive roles," she has proven success with managing sizable teams within startup and mid-range corporations-to-large global entities with a focus on strategic operational alignment, workforce planning effectiveness, and human capital management.
"Talent Plus is honored to have one of our executive leaders join the Grahall's network given the number of organizations they have helped to deploy their human capital resources. Their clients range from the world's largest to employers with as few as 10 employees - working in every conceivable industry. The majority of whom have worked with Grahall for decades. We are excited to partner with them and have Dr. Denise Caleb join their consulting partner network," offers Talent Plus President Makenzie Rath.
About Talent Plus
Talent Plus, Inc. is the premier human capital and talent management consulting partner. As experts at each critical inflection across the talent lifecycle, their solutions scientifically assess, select, onboard, develop, coach, engage and retain the right people with the right talents to grow and gain a profound and sustained competitive advantage over industry peers. With offices in the USA and Singapore, visit http://www.talentplus.com or call 1-(800) VARSITY (827-7489).
About Grahall
Grahall is a diversified consulting firm founded on a deep appreciation of the impact of talented human capital on organizational performance. Our mission is to enhance our clients' success. Our services address people issues in today's organizations by determining the optimal allocation of all people resources to power the execution of an organization's business strategy. By focusing on the organization's unique business strategy as the determining factor for success, our consultants and online tools and materials are able to meet the needs of a wide range of clients and users. A virtual organization, visit https://grahall.com or call +1 917-453-4341.
