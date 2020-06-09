PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentCulture, a leading media outlet and marketing consultancy, announces the 2020 winners of this year's human resources technology entries. The selected HR technologies were chosen based on a strict grid of requirements that range from a thorough demonstration of the technology's power to successfully deliver on its promise and satisfy the end user successfully, to a background analysis of user and employee comments of the product and brand.
"Technology is at the very heart of what our 291k+ community members and 200k+ unique website visitors want to discuss and learn more about from us. From our blog content to our custom webinars, technology is a topic that remains top-of-mind for our readers, podcast listeners and webinar participants. So, it only stands to reason that we would take a deep dive into the vast array of technology options for our audience and bring the best to light," comments Meghan M. Biro, CEO, TalentCulture.
Making the list of 2020 winners are AirMason, bob, Critical, Indeed, InfoMart, Joveo, meQulibrium, NAS Recruitment Innovation, nectar, Paychex, ProHabits, Reflektive, Reward Gateway, Rewired, SmartSearch, Sova Assessment, Talview, Verified First and ViaTech.
"We didn't aim for this to be your typical "Top 10" awards program. We opened it up to the technologies that excel at what they do, rather than limiting the list to a select few. We pride ourselves on keeping our finger on the pulse of what's happening in the human resources technology space, so this award is not only important to us and our outstanding winners but sought after by the TalentCulture Community," states Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner, TalentCulture.
This is the inaugural year for the HR Tech Awards program, with plans in place for preparing the 2021 awards and beyond.
You can learn more about the TalentCulture HR Tech Awards winners here.
About TalentCulture: Since 2008, we've been connecting and engaging professionals who want to understand and shape the human aspects of business. TalentCulture is where talent meets culture and allows ideas and workplace energy to flourish. Our passion for innovation, commitment to collaboration, and desire to enhance the workplace drive our vibrant, open, online community. TalentCulture is a metaphor for the social workplace, where participants share ideas and offer peer support through engaging digital forums, dynamic interest groups and powerful blog content. Learn more about TalentCulture.
