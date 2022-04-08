Leading talent management platform integrates with only job marketplace championing hourly workforce
DENVER, Colo., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --TalentReef, a leading provider of talent management solutions purpose-built to support high volume, location-based hourly hiring, today announced their newest integration partner—Snagajob, the leading job marketplace for hourly hiring.
In the wake of the pandemic and new worker demands, the talent management challenges for organizations that hire hourly workers are at an all-time high. Hourly applicants demand ease of applying as well as optionality in how they apply for jobs, branded experiences that emphasize why an organization is a great place to work, and instant communication/feedback.
Meanwhile, hiring managers have more demands on their time than ever and require speed, automation, and system flexibility to ease the burdens of repetitive tasks. They need help making better, more informed hiring decisions, greater certainty of applicant flow, and more visibility around job posting.
To help solve these issues, TalentReef and Snagajob have partnered to revolutionize sourcing, recruiting, and hiring of the hourly workforce — enabling candidates to easily apply for jobs and employers to quickly hire candidates.
"The integration with the Snagajob marketplace directly aligns with our focus of being a much more proactive, intelligent recruiting and hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Bringing our two innovative companies together is one more way we are driving the industry forward and making the hiring process easier for both managers and candidates," said Rich Crawford, CEO of TalentReef.
Offering an additional avenue for applicant flow and flexible options to optimize the recruiting process based on the employer's needs, TalentReef customers will be able to automatically post jobs on the Snagajob marketplace via organic feed.
There is more to come with this partnership in coming weeks and these integrations will increase applicant flow by helping generate as much as 2-3 times more completed applications simply through improving visibility.
TalentReef is hosting a webinar with Snagajob on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. MT to share how this new partnership streamlines job board posting so that companies ultimately get the results that they need — more applicants. Visit the sign-up page for more information.
About TalentReef
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of servicing national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retention workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, visit TalentReef.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Snagajob
Snagajob, the country's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts, connects 6 million job seekers per month to right-fit employment opportunities across the US. Snagajob partners with 24 of the top 25 employers of hourly workers, as well as thousands of mid-market and small business employers. Snagajob's mission is to empower hourly workers to design the way they work with full-time, part-time, and flexible work plans that make their life goals attainable. Through Snagajob, workers gain control and flexibility to work when and where they choose. And because Snagajob are matchmakers at heart, employers are assured their jobs will be highlighted to more of the right candidates. In a sea of job seekers and job opportunities, Snagajob knows there's magic in the right match. For more information, visit http://www.snagajob.com or connect with them on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Abbie Mood, TalentReef, 720.460.0066, amood@talentreef.com
SOURCE TalentReef