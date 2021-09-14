DENVER, Sep. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentReef, a leading provider of talent management solutions purpose-built to support high volume, location-based hourly hiring, announced today the release of its new conversational AI chatbot, Chat Apply.
Built on a Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine, Chat Apply is delivered via a branded, interactive experience that is optimized for both mobile and web. It dramatically improves the candidate experience through structured conversations that automatically completes applications and schedules interviews with qualified candidates within minutes. For employers and hiring managers who know that quickly engaging applicants makes all the difference when competing for hourly talent, Chat Apply automates the candidate engagement process—ultimately increasing applicant flow and reducing interview no-shows.
"Given today's challenging hiring environment, integrating AI applicant engagement into our platform is truly a game-changer," said Richard Crawford, CEO of TalentReef. "Chat Apply provides additional optionality to our best-in-class text-to-apply and application form processes, enabling applicants to engage with our customers in the way they want."
TalentReef will deploy the conversational chatbot at multiple touchpoints across their platform. Initial supported use cases include:
- Chat Apply - provides an engaging and easy way for applicants to fill out an application and engage with an employer's brand.
- Applicant Pre-Screen - enables employer to use position-fit questions to automate the assessment candidate qualifications.
- Interview Scheduling – automatically schedules interviews based on customized application and assessment criteria, reducing interview no-shows.
Crawford added, "Only TalentReef offers a complete hourly recruiting solution. Sourcing, recruiting, and apply functionality combined with our automation and customizable end-to-end workflows enables better overall value at a lower entry point than any niche or point products."
To demonstrate the capabilities and benefits of its conversational AI chatbot functionality, TalentReef will be hosting a webinar on September 28, 2021, from 10:00 am PT to 11:00 am PT. To register for the webinar, go to https://learn.talentreef.com/webinar-conversational-ai-chatbot.
About TalentReef
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of servicing national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training and assessment workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, go to https://www.talentreef.com.
