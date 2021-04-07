DENVER, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentReef, a leading provider of talent management solutions, today announced their integration with the Altametrics' business management software suite. The new Any Connector integration synchronizes new hire data between TalentReef's talent management platform and Altametrics Enterprise Office (formerly eRestaurant).
As businesses look to cut costs through increasing efficiencies, having a seamless connection from front-end systems to back-office systems is a key requirement. For the service industry, the additional challenge of high-volume recruiting, hiring, and onboarding of hourly workers can introduce many inefficiencies and unnecessary costs such as manual entry of employee data for use in back-office systems. This new, certified integration provides any organization using TalentReef and Altametrics' to eliminate manual entry of new-hire data, reducing duplications, manual entry errors, and decreasing the time to add a new employee to Altametrics' back-office systems by up to 86%.
"TalentReef's goal is to provide a streamlined and efficient experience for our customers and applicants throughout the talent management process," said Alex Miklin, Vice President of Professional Services at TalentReef. "For our customers who use Altametrics today, this integration with will provide even greater time and cost savings during the hourly worker onboarding process."
"We are excited to build a partnership with TalentReef," said Gurminder Dhamija, Altametrics' Vice President of Customer Operations. "The Any Connector integration with the TalentReef platform will help make the employee management process seamless."
About TalentReef
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of servicing national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training and assessment workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, go to https://www.talentreef.com.
About Altametrics
Altametrics offers the industry leading enterprise back-office solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Restaurant chains use Altametrics to reduce their labor costs and food costs and to gain valuable insights into their business. For more information, go to https://www.altametrics.com.
