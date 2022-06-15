The partnership offers TalentReef customers the opportunity to provide an additional employee financial wellness benefit
DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentReef, the only talent management platform purpose-built for the hourly workforce, today announced that they have partnered with Immediate, an on-demand pay solution for employee access to responsible earned pay.
"Earned wage access is an important offering that should be available to all hourly workers in the U.S.," said Alex Miklin, Vice President of Strategic Markets for TalentReef. "TalentReef is excited to welcome Immediate to our ecosystem as a competitive hiring advantage for all customers to benefit from."
Providing financial wellness benefits such as earned wage access (EWA) is one way to alleviate human resource pain points, help with talent acquisition, and retain valuable employees. EWA offers employees a debt-free option for getting paid before their scheduled payday to help alleviate the stress of unexpected bills or difficult financial situations. In today's competitive hiring market, this benefit can be an attractive perk to help a company stand apart when it comes to attracting and retaining employees.
"Giving employees a smooth onboarding and providing an incredible benefit like earned wage access helps employees feel confident and supported from day one. Recruiting and retaining talent in today's competitive market is challenging enough; having an outstanding employee experience makes for a great first impression," said Lindsey Seal, Vice President of Partnerships for Immediate.
This optional add-on is offered to all TalentReef customers to support their efforts to recruit and retain top talent. Employers who offer Immediate have seen up to 40% reduction in turnover.
About TalentReef
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of serving national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training, and assessment workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, go to http://www.talentreef.com.
About Immediate
Immediate partners with employers to provide their employees with wages that have been earned but not paid, whenever they are needed. With seamless time tracking and payroll integrations, same day and next day bank transfers, and the ability to put earnings directly on a debit card, Immediate is working to improve financial wellness and eliminate cycles of debt for employees by allowing them to access their hard-earned wages. To learn more about Immediate and earned wage access, visit http://www.joinimmediate.com.
