AI-Automated Talent Sourcing Pioneer Recognized for Talent Acquisition: Best Advance in Practical AI
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talenya, the world's leading provider of fully automated talent sourcing solutions, won Best Advance in Practical AI at the HR Tech Awards this week for its AI-powered platform.
The HR Tech Awards seek to help buyers understand the strength of today's HR tech providers through evaluation by an independent judging panel. Each submission was judged on five key areas: problem the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software, and company evaluations.
Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer for Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commented, "In our research, we find that employers are trying to leverage AI and automation within the hiring process in order to free up time for critical tasks like building relationships, connecting with stakeholders, and demonstrating the value of the talent function. Talenya is enabling those outcomes with its sourcing solutions, driving strong ROI for talent-focused employers."
Talenya adds the awards to their list of accolades this year. The company started the year out strong with commendations on its work in social responsibility and its technology.
This is not the first award Talenya's platform has won this year: it took home two TITAN Business Awards, one in HR Solutions and one in AI/Machine Learning.
Talenya was recognized by Vation Ventures' "Tech For Good" Roundup, for helping create more diversity in the workforce with its Diversity AI function.
In celebration of Talenya's high representation of women in its ranks, Power in Diversity gave Talenya a certificate of appreciation for promoting an inclusive workplace culture and stepping up DEI practices.
Gal Almog, CEO and Co-Founder of Talenya, shared his excitement about Talenya's third award in 2022: "We are honored to win this award. Lighthouse Research & Advisory focuses much of its attention on the use of AI in the HR space and being recognized as a technology leader is a special honor. Winning 3 awards in 2022 is a great source of pride for us."
About Talenya
Talenya is on a mission to make sourcing passive talent an effortless endeavour with its total automation of the process from job description up to engagement. Its sourcing platform brings interested candidates directly to a hiring team's ATS, saving considerable time and resources. Talenya works with leading companies such as Xerox and Logitech, helping them meet extensive hiring goals and diversity KPIs.
Media Contact
Sun Dahan, Talenya, 1 546 697955, sun.dahan@talenya.com
SOURCE Talenya