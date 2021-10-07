SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIOS announced it is providing a resource for companies both just starting to look at this technology to those wanting to expand its use through reviving the live version of its Conversational Interaction Conference, to be held February 16-17, 2022, in San Jose, California. The conference provides a way for companies to learn about the latest tools and technologies available for employing natural language interactions for customer service, marketing, understanding customer behavior, making internal processes more efficient, and more.
"As an example, automation allows a call to customer service become an affordable way to engage a customer in a conversation instead of trying to make the call as short as possible," according to William Meisel, Executive Director, AVIOS, and CI Conference organizer. "A customer has chosen to engage with the company. An automated conversation can go beyond simple customer service to marketing at much less cost than reaching that customer through advertising."
A company can also engage a customer conversationally through other options such as a chatbot on a web site or an app on a mobile phone. "Once the basic 'natural language understanding' is established for the context of a specific business or service using available tools, it can be expanded to multiple channels, from speech on a home device to chat on the phone," Meisel noted.
The major personal assistants, including Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant, demonstrate the rapidly developing capabilities in conversational technology. "The general personal assistants are an alternative to web search, including a way to reach companies," noted Meteer. "And the technology is constantly getting better. The time from research in AI and machine learning in the labs and integration into products is getting shorter, resulting in continually more robust and natural conversational systems. The companies that create these technologies and those using them come together at the AVIOS Conversational Interactions conference to show off what this new technology can do. It's a great venue to learn how to get started and how to get the latest technology into your enterprise."
The Conference provides sponsorship opportunities and accepts talk proposals.
Early conference sponsors illustrate the help available to take advantage of this major trend:
Gold Sponsors
Openstream: Openstream.ai is a pioneer in Conversational AI technology. Its advanced multimodal virtual assistant platform Eva™ helps enterprises across industries realize the efficiencies of AI-enabled-automation in their digital transformation, offering their users an unparalleled self-service experience. From surfacing answers to everyday complex questions to simplifying business processes, Eva™ becomes the face of digital workspace™ providing the most intuitive and natural interaction that is multimodal, proactive, and context-aware!
Pryon: Pryon is an artificial intelligence (AI) company whose knowledge management platform helps organizations streamline access to vast amounts of company data. By connecting customers and employees to unstructured content via a natural language interface, the platform enables businesses to reduce complexity, costs, and deployment times. As an example, Georgia-Pacific was able to increase compliance and reduce risks by ensuring all safety professionals in their manufacturing environments had access to the most updated best practices and regulatory constraints.
Supporting Sponsors
Aigo.ai: Delivers Highly Intelligent & Hyper-Personalized Digital Assistants for the Large Enterprise Customers.
MITRE: MITRE works in the public interest across federal, state and local governments, as well as industry and academia in areas as varied as artificial intelligence, intuitive data science, quantum information science, health informatics, space security, policy and economic expertise, trustworthy autonomy, cyber threat sharing, and cyber resilience, and was the industry sponsor for designing K-12 Voice Virtual Assistants at MIT's System Design and Management Program for this year and is sponsoring implementation at the University of Virginia.
Speechmorphing: Speechmorphing is a natural language speech synthesis company that has made premium quality, uniquely branded, multi-toned, multi-lingual voices affordable and available in days for enterprise applications.
