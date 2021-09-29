FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalkingParents recently partnered with Google Play, Revenue Cat, Adjust and Stripe to streamline user subscription management.
As an industry leader, TalkingParents continuously works to ensure customer satisfaction is at the top of their list. This most recent update will provide users with a simplified, more secure, and reliable subscription experience.
"These partnerships enable the delivery of reliable and secure subscription payments to our customers at scale without requiring additional security or development resources. This allows us to focus on core product features and improve value for our customers. Capturing and analyzing subscription and payment data provides the insight needed for marketing and growth." – John M. Jackson, CTO - TalkingParents
With the global reach of Google Play, Revenue Cat, Adjust and Stripe, this partnership enables TalkingParents to exponentially scale its technology as the service continues to expand its user base and features. This ensures an extensible user experience that is not bogged down by system re-architecture as technologies grow. It also gives TalkingParents the reporting needed to make better decisions on behalf of its users.
###
About TalkingParents
TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million parents find support and peace-of-mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and a Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Heather Ruiz, Monitored Communications LLC., (850) 659-3775, heather@talkingparents.com
SOURCE TalkingParents