FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalkingParents' Certified Records and Accountable Payments features just got better. With a foundation based on security and accountability, TalkingParents continues to raise the bar when it comes to providing peace of mind to co-parents and court professionals nationwide.
Since its inception, TalkingParents offers users access to Certified Printed and PDF Records of all communications happening within the service. With the addition of a new Digital Signature technology, courts can rest assured that PDF records are not digitally modified in any way. If a file is tampered with, the Digital Signature will document the changes made after signing. Each Unalterable Record now also includes a unique, 16-digit Authentication Code. Since each original file is permanently archived, this code is used to verify any record as genuine by referencing this unique identifier. TalkingParents is the only co-parenting communications service to offer this additional security feature.
"We are always looking for new ways to help users feel confident in the validity of our records. By ensuring they are accurate, unalterable, and referenceable we provide users with admissible information recognized by courts and court professionals around the world as evidence and a source of truth." – Jason Graves – Director of Software Engineering
After the successful launch of Accountable Payments, TalkingParents' most recent feature release allowing co-parents to transfer funds, users can now set up recurring payments. Accountable Payments means all shared parenting expenses made within the service are accounted for and on the Record. Co-parents can easily pay recurring expenses like child support, daycare, and health insurance without the hassle of physically making multiple transactions each month.
Graves also states, "After overcoming technology hurdles to bring the highly requested payment transfer feature to our users, the addition of recurring payments is only the first of several enhancements on our roadmap for Accountable Payments. Being able to set and forget with confidence is always a win in the busy lives of co-parents."
About Talking Parents
TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million parents find support and peace-of-mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and a Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.
