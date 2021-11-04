FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalkingParents continues to set the standard as the industry leader in co-parenting communication with the release of Video Calling. Divorced or separated parents can now make recorded video calls to their co-parent with this Accountable Calling feature upgrade.
With the growing popularity of applications like FaceTime and the resurgence of Zoom, TalkingParents is the first co-parenting communications service to provide co-parents and their children access to secure and accountable video communication. Similar to other TalkingParents features, all Video Calls are recorded as part of the Accountable Calling Record. Video call recordings are downloadable, and a transcript of the call is also available. Through this feature, users may also leave Video Voicemails.
"To our customers: You asked for Video Calling, and we delivered! We craft every new feature of TalkingParents to meet and exceed your expectations. We strive hard to deliver on our brand promise of accountability while helping parents communicate and work together better with the best co-parenting and communication tools. Our team here at TalkingParents are also parents and co-parents. We understand the difficulties you face because we face them too. If by using our tool, you can bring a little harmony and reduce the stresses that parenting brings, we can all enjoy our children and families more, while making our world better." – Vince Mayfield, CEO TalkingParents
This latest feature release comes just months after the successful rollout of Accountable Payments, a money transfer and payment request tool that helps parents keep track of all shared parenting expenses. TalkingParents continues to invest in its technology and user support to ensure co-parents are supported in every step of their shared parenting journey.
About Talking Parents
TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million parents find support and peace-of-mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and a Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.
