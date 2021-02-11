DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- talkSTEM, the Dallas nonprofit whose goal is to develop future generations of female and underrepresented STEM leaders, is launching "Her STEMlens" - powered by Comerica Bank - a national campaign to showcase a diversity of STEM moments contributed by girls and women from everywhere. The National Girls Collaborative Project, Nepris, ChickTech and Million Women Mentors are all community partners supporting this initiative.
Her STEMlens, a virtual exhibition, will kick off on February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and continue through May 31. Every month, the exhibition will be refreshed, showcasing images posted on social media fueled by the #herSTEMlens social media movement. Girls in K-12 classrooms, after-school groups, families and more are invited to participate and appreciate STEM mindsets in action conveyed in the exhibition.
To participate, share your #herSTEMlens as soon as possible to be included in the virtual exhibition that will feature women who are leaders in a wide variety of STEM-integrated professions, women in STEM careers and young girls. First, participants can post an image to their favorite social media platform. Second, they can add a question or idea that other girls and women can share. Third, they can use #herSTEMlens on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or Facebook and tag @talkSTEM. They can also link their posts to the virtual exhibition information page or add it to their Linktree for Instagram.
"The goal of this campaign is very straightforward: Every girl or woman does STEM and STEM is everywhere," said Koshi Dhingra, Ed.D, founder and CEO of talkSTEM "This exhibition invites all students and adults to explore and enjoy the view into diverse STEM mindsets that is provided through the virtual walk through the exhibition."
So, what's a STEMlens? It's a photograph or short video that captures a STEM moment in any setting, e.g., at home or work, in a park, mall, street, everyday environment, sports field - absolutely anywhere. Each STEMlens featured in the exhibition includes a question.
"You and I can look at the same moon, the same tree and have very different reactions, very different questions," Dhingra said. "What we're hoping is that each visitor will come up with their own responses to the questions they view and other questions that come to their own mind as they view the image through their personal STEMlens."
Her STEM lens photos and videos by women leaders at Comerica Bank and other STEM-integrated organizations will be featured as virtual role models for girls everywhere. Additionally, talkSTEM has prepared suggested activities to complement the exhibition experience for school-based and out-of-school educators and parents. These are freely accessible on the talkSTEM website and widely disseminated by talkSTEM and talkSTEM partners on social media.
To learn more, find the virtual exhibit information page at talkSTEM.org.
About talkSTEM
talkSTEM is a 501(c)3 organization whose goal is to develop future generations of female and underrepresented STEM leaders by inspiring today's youth to adopt a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) mindset. talkSTEM was founded by Dr. Koshi Dhingra. Dhingra has a doctorate in Science Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and has years of experience teaching at the middle and high school levels, as well as at teacher education programs. Previously, she served as a director of the Science and Engineering Education Center at the University of Texas at Dallas. Learn more about talkSTEM and its programming by visiting: talkSTEM.org
About Comerica Bank
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
