TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Airport Systems, supplier of the PlanePass turn-key, full-service automated aircraft fee billing and collection solution, is pleased to announce the Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) has become the most recent airport to implement the Vector PlanePass solution.
"It hasn't always been easy for airports to manage their aircraft fee billing and collection process but PlanePass has changed that" says Pete Coleton, President of Vector Airport Systems. "PlanePass leverages highly automated systems with an aviation-focused live billing service team to efficiently deliver much needed cost-recovery revenue to client airports."
Vector's PlanePass solution automatically delivers airport revenues without any manual inputs required by airport or Fixed Based Operator (FBO) staff. The system incorporates multiple aircraft tracking data sources and is powered by L3Harris Technologies NextGen.
Vector Airport Systems:
Vector was founded in 2005 to provide airports a better way to manage aircraft fee billing and collections. This solution, PlanePass, was first implemented at MASSPORT's Hanscom Field and has undergone continuous evolution while also being implemented at additional airports across the United States. These airports range from busy international commercial airports to local GA airports and heliports. For more information about the PlanePass solution, please visit: http://www.vector-us.com/planepass
