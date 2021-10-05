SHAWNEE, Kan., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tallgrass Freight Co. (TGF) proudly announces another prosperous year of industry-leading growth, resulting in several key accolades for 2021. The company reports that the awards serve as a testament to the company's dedicated team members and driven freight brokers who allow Tallgrass to thrive. Although the company is fueled by ambition and innovation, leadership credits their team-based atmosphere for its flourishing success.
The company's 2021 awards include:
- Ingram's Top 100, #7
- Inc. 5000, #678
- Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, #37
- Kansas City Business Journal's Best Places to Work
- Kansas City Business Journal's Fast 50, #11
- Kansas City Business Journal's Top Logistics, Trucking & Transportation Companies, #25 lists.
Tallgrass is especially grateful to have received the Kansas City Business Journal's coveted and competitive "Best Places to Work" Award for the third time. This award puts Tallgrass among a group of Kansas City businesses that are contributing to economic success, while remaining committed to company culture.
"We give our agents a culture that's a stark contrast to any other company or program," says co-owner and CEO Damon Anderson, who founded the company in 2012. "The agent program that Tallgrass prides itself on is now used as an industry-wide standard, though none pull it off quite like we do at Tallgrass."
Tallgrass's distinctives include its agent career development program, competitive compensation and benefits, unparalleled back-office support and sales incentive programs. The company's latest innovation is its first-to-market freight CRM system, unlike any other in the freight ecosystem.
Co-owner and COO David Barnes points to the company's team of independent freight agents as key catalysts for their 2021 successes. "Here at Tallgrass, we've built the best freight brokerage in the country," Barnes says. "With our independent freight agents, we really have the best of the best here, and we couldn't be prouder of our accomplishments and our people."
About Tallgrass Freight Co.: A full-service logistics solution provider since 2012, Tallgrass Freight Co. is the best freight brokerage in the nation. TGF offers a wide range of transportation and logistics services. Services include less than truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload (FTL) shipping, flatbed services, intermodal services and temperature-controlled shipping. Powered by our best-in-class back office support, and with our innovative freight CRM, our freight agents focus on what they love most about being a freight broker. A destination network for top-tier independent freight agents, Tallgrass agents are empowered to thrive and equipped for limitless success.
