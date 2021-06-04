SHAWNEE, Kan., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of its industry-disrupting freight agent CRM release, Tallgrass Freight Co. has built a pathway for team members to share initiatives, empower voices and solve new challenges — and it's called the What If? Program.
"We fully embrace the mantra of working smarter, not harder," explains Tallgrass Freight COO and co-owner David Barnes. "We also believe that if you are not evolving as a company, you are slowly becoming extinct. And Tallgrass is committed to constant growth and innovation. This program encourages our agents to keep asking that pivotal question: What If?"
Since Tallgrass opened its doors in 2012, the company has been committed to innovation. After launching the first-to-market freight agent CRM system, built for freight experts by freight experts, Tallgrass Freight leadership launched the What If? Program to incentivize ideas for technological improvement.
The program offers financial rewards to freight agents who offer game-changing ideas. For every idea that lands on the CRM improvement roadmap, a freight agent earns $100. The company offers no caps to its innovation incentive, with freight agents able to earn this cash reward for every idea that comes to life.
"Since our freight agents work within the Tallgrass CRM all day, every day, they're an ideal source for ideas to improve this technology," says COO and co-owner David Barnes. "We believe the best answers to that 'What If?' question come from people at all levels of our company, and that's why we're happy to reward those recommendations."
The program has taken off quickly, with the company awarding $2,000 in What If? Program cash prizes within its first two weeks alone.
"I had a mentor tell me many years ago that my number one career goal should be to try and work myself out of a job," Barnes continues. "Never be afraid that you'll make yourself obsolete, but if you can come up with a way to do your job better, faster or more efficiently, the company you're with will always find a place for you and your forward-thinking solutions. That's the posture we take towards evolution here at Tallgrass, and why we've established this What If? Incentive program."
About Tallgrass Freight Co.: Headquartered in Shawnee, KS, and with agents from coast to coast, Tallgrass Freight is a destination company for top-tier agents who want to thrive. A full-service logistics solutions provider since 2012, Tallgrass Freight offers a wide range of transportation and logistics services to small and mid-sized companies. Services include less than truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload (FTL) shipping, flatbed services, intermodal services and more. Its network of ambitious independent freight agents find freedom and support, enjoying the perks of being their own boss, plus the joys of being part of a team. More at TallgrassFreight.com.
