SHAWNEE, Kan., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tallgrass Freight Co. (TGF) is proud to introduce an innovative, new CRM designed for freight experts, by freight experts. This groundbreaking platform empowers freight agents to earn more, work with greater efficiency and deliver the strongest customer experience. An industry disruptor, the Tallgrass CRM is
poised to make a lasting impact on the logistics ecosystem.
"Yesterday, we were a freight brokerage — and today, we're a technology company that brokers freight," says Founder and CEO Damon Anderson. "Nothing like this exists for freight agents. This freight CRM is built by freight experts, for freight experts. And it's about to make a big splash in the logistics ecosystem."
The company made a significant investment in creating this groundbreaking technology: more than $1 million and 2.5 years — but an investment worth making, explains COO and Co-Owner David Barnes. "TGF believes in a philosophy of leaning into innovation," Barnes says. "Since day one, we've always strived to work smarter, not harder. And that's why we built this industry-leading system for our freight agents."
While most companies utilize an off-the-shelf CRM, the Tallgrass Freight CRM was designed with a freight broker's unique needs in mind. Every feature was created to streamline the logistics workflow. The system includes an intuitive shipment booking system, agent commissions data, a detailed carrier information page and easy accessibility to training. Plus, the CRM boasts features to amplify TGF's remarkable company culture, including company announcements and social media feeds. Agents can also view their monthly performance stats, vital data about their books of business and how their average margin and revenue compare to the rest of the company.
The launch of the CRM marks a pivotal milestone for the company, while also representing Tallgrass Freight's outstanding commitment to its culture. "For some organizations, 'company culture' just means a grill behind the office," Anderson says. "But here, we back up what we say with action. And because we value our team more than anything, this CRM made perfect sense. It's an investment in our agents' success."
The Tallgrass team has nicknamed the system "the Tallgrass Freight Cash Register," Barnes says. "The CRM helps agents earn more than ever. The system cuts through noise of other CRM platforms and delivers exactly what freight agents need most. Every feature was developed for our agents to thrive."
About Tallgrass Freight Co.: Headquartered in Shawnee, KS, and with agents from coast to coast, Tallgrass Freight is a destination company for top-tier agents who want to thrive. A full-service logistics solutions provider since 2012, Tallgrass Freight offers a wide range of transportation and logistics services to small and mid-sized companies. Services include less than truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload (FTL) shipping, flatbed services, intermodal services and more. Its network of ambitious independent freight agents find freedom and support, enjoying the perks of being their own boss, plus the joys of being part of a team. More at TallgrassFreight.com.
