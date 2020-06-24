IRVINGTON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tambellini Group, the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education, releases its 12th annual 2020 Student Systems US Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report. The report found that there was a nine percent decrease in student selections in 2019, and four percent of institutions have selected modern SaaS student systems.
The Tambellini 2020 Student Systems US Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report provides a detailed overview of the US higher education student systems market. The report's unique perspective focuses on the number of selections made in 2019. It describes purchasing trends and identifies the types and sizes of institutions making student systems decisions, and the solutions they are selecting.
The report is based on Tambellini's unbiased research and extensive interviews and draws from its proprietary database, which includes data from more than 4,300 US higher education institutions.
Key components of the publication include:
- Student system market trends in higher education
- Total vendor market share by institution type
- Vendor selection considerations
- A comprehensive overview of leading higher education vendors: Campus Management, Ellucian, Jenzabar, Oracle, Unit4, and Workday
Members use Tambellini's Market Trends and Leaders Reports to broaden their understanding of significant trends as higher education institutions move student solutions to the cloud. Institutions benefit from the report's deep insight and competitive analysis that they cannot attain on their own. "Tambellini is distinctly positioned to work with all vendors in the Student, Finance, and HCM market. Our relationships allow us to brief with each solution provider multiple times during the year," remarked Vicki Tambellini, CEO, and President. "We also speak with our institution members every day, conducting assessments and providing guidance during technology selections and contract negotiations. So, we know what vendors institutions are selecting, which have migrated to new platforms, the benefits, the challenges, and more. This extensive reach gives us unique expertise that we are happy to share with our members."
