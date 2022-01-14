WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caliber Public Safety, a leading provider in public safety software solutions, is pleased to announce that after a vigorous search, Tammie Wojcieszak, Ph.D., has been selected as the company's Executive Vice President. Wojcieszak is taking over the reins from former Executive Vice President, Blair Robinson who has been appointed as a new Portfolio Leader charged with growing the Public Sector division within Harris.
Tammie Dr. Wojcieszak has spent 30 years in the technology sector, with the last 20 years in public safety technology. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Policy/Homeland Security and carries MBA and BBA degrees. "I am honored to have been selected as Caliber Public Safety's Executive Vice President," said Wojcieszak. "Public Safety is my calling, and it is an honor to lead such a mission-driven organization that is committed to providing high quality, innovative software, and services to the best clients."
Several perspectives and opinions were sought out, shared, and carefully considered while searching for the right candidate to lead Caliber Public Safety, according to Gregg Merlihan, Harris Senior Executive Vice President and Portfolio Leader. "Tammie was chosen for her passion to make a difference, extensive background in public safety technology, and her expertise in sales, operations, and product management."
About Caliber Public Safety
Caliber provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobility, Records Management, and Forensic Science related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Caliber clients include Federal & State Police Agencies, County Governments, large metropolitan, and mid-small cities. We pride ourselves on providing solutions with data sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Approximately 40% of Caliber's team comes from Public Safety; we share the same passion our customers do.
