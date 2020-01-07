The TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit includes everything you need to create software-defined textures and haptic effects that can be felt with the swipe of a finger. Experiment with your own custom textures and effects before rolling out TanvasTouch surface haptic technology in your commercial application. The full solution includes a 10.1” multi-touch display, 5 hours of dedicated support from Tanvas experts, software, tools and training including C#, C and C++ APIs and a reference library.