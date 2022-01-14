NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanya is a highly experienced finance, investment, and management consulting professional who has focused the past decade of her career on ESG and impact investing through her consulting business, Khotin Impact Strategies, LLC. Previously, she served as Managing Director and Head of Russian Equities at UBS Investment Bank, where she worked for 13 years in the New York and Moscow offices. She launched her career in capital markets at Bain & Co.
Tanya emigrated from Moscow, USSR as a political refugee, and earned a BA in French from UC Berkeley and an MBA at Columbia Business School.
Signum Global Advisors is a leading independent advisory firm focused on political and global macro risk analysis. Founder and Chairman Charles Myers launched the firm in 2018 and moved quickly to establish a talented executive team and global client base. The firm provides best-in-class research, access events, and customized advice for an exclusive set of institutions, enabling clients to navigate a world of increasingly political and geopolitical uncertainty. Signum has become known for its rigorous analytical capabilities, strong track of predictive forecasts and trend analysis, and white glove service.
Signum works with financial institutions and multi-national businesses to anticipate and assess policy agendas and announcements that will have a material impact on markets, sectors, and asset classes. Signum's executive team offers unique exposure to decision-making at senior levels – political, financial, and corporate. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D. C., and London.
On her decision to join Signum, Tanya said: "I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to bring the firm's unique capabilities to more investors, especially as their commitments to integrate ESG into investment processes grow. Policy changes directly create ESG risks and investment opportunities—introducing Signum's predictive political insight will materially enhance investors' ability to navigate the challenging waters ahead. In addition, having experienced the impact of political uncertainty firsthand personally and professionally, joining a firm whose business model is to help institutions manage through political volatility is a true privilege."
Charles Myers said: "We are very excited to welcome Tanya to our rapidly growing business. She brings to Signum a wealth of experience in the global capital markets as well as the rapidly growing and evolving ESG space. I am also thrilled to be working with her again as we were colleagues on the Emerging Markets desk at UBS several years ago."
Media Contact
Charlene Kelley, Signum Global Advisors, +1 (917) 361-5718, charlene@signumglobal.com
SOURCE Signum Global Advisors