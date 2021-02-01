LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TAP Financial Partners, a London-based boutique merchant bank, has formed TAP Fulfillment LLC, a subsidiary to provide existing clients capital based on order fulfillment and supply chain assistance.
TAP, which also offers advisory, restructuring, capital raising, and up-listing services through its Group companies, will fill what is currently a void in the purchase order, supply chain management, and finance market for those clients that either wouldn't have funding options available or who find that available options are too cost prohibitive and complex to be desirable.
"Many of our clients are focused on growth and expansion," said Bill Fickling, managing partner of TAP Financial Partners. "This opportunity presented itself for one client and we quickly realized it was needed across our small business network. By offering purchase order and multi-jurisdictional supply chain financing to clients, we're helping grow their book of business and enabling them to reach a much higher rate of development than could have otherwise occurred."
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.
A trusted ally in critical times, TAP's financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at http://www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
Media Contact
Stu Opperman, APR, Impact Players, 954-815-2303, stu@impactplayers.com
SOURCE TAP Financial