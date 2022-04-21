TAP Financial Partners, a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has been retained by Minneapolis-based AirSelfie, Inc. to provide investment banking services. Under the terms of the agreement, TAP will serve as the consumer electronics company's financial advisor and accounting representative.
AirSelfie, makers of the world's only pocket-sized, AI powered, autonomous aerial camera, will benefit from a variety of services from within the TAP One ecosystem. These include a comprehensive evaluation of the AirSelfie business model/strategic plan, access to internal and external financing, investor relations, and advisory services.
"AirSelfie is a great example of the type of company that benefits most from being part of the TAP ecosystem," said Al Razavi, a TAP managing partner. "Our senior-level experience and expertise are something companies of their size traditionally haven't had access to that can propel them and their proprietary technology to greater heights."
AirSelfie products are autonomous aerial cameras that take HD photos and 2K videos. The cameras weigh less than a pound, fit in a user's pocket, and feature AutoFly functions for "hands-free" capture of zoom or wide-angle photos and video.
"We launched AirSelfie just a few years ago on a mission to change personal photography forever," said Greg Appelhof, the company's CEO. "We've given content creators around the world a much better way to shoot and share their life experiences."
TAP will provide human and financial resources from its advisory, fulfillment, and IDEA divisions to fuel AirSelfie's growth and expansion.
TAP Financial Partners provides advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It's financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at http://www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
