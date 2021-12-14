MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TAP Financial Partners, a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has been retained by Mytown Technologies Ltd. to provide investment banking services. The agreement also provides the London-based company exclusive access to growth capital through TAP's fulfillment division.
Mytown provides technology solutions to small and medium-sized organizations that enables them to market and sell their products and services in real-time. Its mobile and desktop web application features a powerful search directory that makes it easy for consumers to support local businesses and public agencies while receiving discount offers.
"Mytown is positioned to become a high-growth, tech platform, both in the UK and elsewhere," said Al Razavi, a TAP Financial Partners managing partner. "We believe the expertise and resources we bring will enable them to ascend to the next level and beyond."
Potential customers sign up on the Mytown platform for free and are rewarded for supporting those in their local community. An intuitive platform utilizes artificial intelligence to remember user preferences and deliver the most relevant products, services, and information. Companies pay either a fixed amount or by the transaction to be included in the database.
"Local businesses across the world face daily competition from well-funded, multi-national organizations," said Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies. "Mytown was formed to provide services that would help to transform the fortunes of independent, smaller businesses, shops, cafes, theaters, and trade professionals."
TAP Financial Partners provides advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It's financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at http://www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
Media Contact
Spence Novick, TAP Financial Partners, 516-462-1453, snovick@tap-advisory.com
Stu Opperman, APR, Impact Players, 954-815-2303, stu@impactplayers.com
SOURCE TAP Financial Partners