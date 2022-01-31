MIAMI, Jan.31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --TAP Financial Partners, a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has completed an initial round of financing for London-based Mytown Technologies Ltd. The agreement enables the technology solutions firm to access much needed growth capital to continue IT development and sales penetration throughout the United Kingdom.
The first tranche of funding from TAP's fulfillment division was completed last week, with additional closings scheduled in the coming weeks. Mytown had previously retained TAP as its investment banking partner while it grows its proprietary technology platform in the UK and elsewhere.
"We believe in the short and long-term potential of Mytown and understand the difference timely financing can make for a company's trajectory," said Al Razavi, a TAP Financial Partners managing partner. "This is just one of the financial services we'll be providing through our TAP-One platform to help them maximize their potential."
Razavi said the merchant bank is also positioning Mytown to work with its UK strategic partner, The Right Crowd, to assist with an online equity offering and subsequent shareholder and media services.
Mytown provides technology solutions to small and medium-sized organizations that enables them to market and sell their products and services in real-time. Its mobile and desktop web application features a powerful search directory that makes it easy for consumers to support local businesses and public agencies while receiving discount offers.
TAP Financial Partners, through its TAP-One Platform, provides advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It's financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, email info@tap-partners.com. Connections to the firm are also available at http://www.tap-partners.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
