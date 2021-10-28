SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities, today announced the appointment of Bill Macaitis, Peter Newton, Jon Strimling and Arturo Duran to their advisory board.
"We have delivered a platform that solves the inefficiencies and data frustrations that plague the ad industry," said Babak Hedayati, CEO. "With the addition of these specific advisors, we are becoming the brand that moves this industry. Our advisors take all of our efforts to the next level. Their detailed understanding of the struggles brands and agencies have within critical growth markets helps shape all of our activities and products. As influencers, their opinions hold great sway in this marketplace and endorsing TapClicks is a huge accomplishment for us."
Bill Macaitis led marketing for three of the fastest growing SaaS companies in history. As CMO of Slack, CMO of Zendesk and SVP Marketing for Salesforce, he has the first-hand experience of best practices that yield extraordinary results. "TapClicks has put together a truly remarkable marketing operations platform. This is a must-have for marketers in this day and age. They automate the ingestion of huge volumes of data and the campaign executables associated with that data."
Peter Newton has been molding and influencing the media sector for almost 30 years. From the Boston Globe to Gatehouse Media to board member of Local Media Association, his understanding of the category is undisputed. "Media companies across the board are challenged with adapting to the new digital landscape. The old way of running campaigns and selling media won't scale well into the future. TapClicks' platform is the bridge all of these media companies need to help them grow. Their ability to pull channel data from print, linear broadcast, digital and more is unparalleled. They have become the gold standard for media reporting and analytics."
Jonathan Strimling is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur focused on disruptive technologies, who has successfully scaled companies ranging from online marketing platforms to CleanTech manufacturing & distribution. Mr. Strimling took marketing automation provider SharpSpring to the NASDAQ, and he knows the SaaS marketing space well. "TapClicks is disrupting marketing's old way of manual reporting, offering a streamlined, automated solution. Brands and agencies get better visibility with the same staffing. They are now able to think creatively, informed by new metrics and analytics via seamless interfaces. This is crucial for agencies who are constantly looking for an edge on their competitors."
As managing partner for IVA Ventures, Arturo Duran knows all about business accelerators. He has made a career out of connecting high-growth companies with resources and strategies to get them to the next level. "The speed at which TapClicks allows companies to move is staggering. With most of their customers showing massive gains in advertising and data efficiency, this is clearly the accelerating technology that is moving this market forward. It is not just agencies that can benefit. We've seen a major uptick in brands needing this level of detail and control as well."
About TapClicks
TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA-covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis, and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 250+ data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.
Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc., TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit http://www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
