MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TapResearch, a leading market intelligence solution provider, today announced the launch of its new Player Insights Solution. Player Insights by TapResearch is a powerful research tool that helps game teams (product, marketing, research, etc.) access high-quality player feedback, in real-time. Player Insights helps product and business owners take control of their feedback channels, operate with more confidence, and create better player experiences based on real feedback.
Player Insights by TapResearch is designed to meet the needs of all types of users whether a trained research professional or not, enabling them to track key game development metrics:
- User Acquisition – Understand why players install their game and replicate that in their marketing for more effective messaging and creativity
- Player Retention – Create instant feedback loops with players and continuously listen to their sentiment to identify at-risk players and reduce churn
- Increase LTV – Rapid validation surveys to help collect feedback from their most valuable players and validate new ideas quickly to create experiences that increase LTV
"Player Insights represent an important step in our mission to make opinion data accessible to everyone so that they can make better decisions. While we have long offered market-leading Rewarded Survey solutions, Player Insights is an exciting broadening of our product suite that enables publishers to quickly and easily make evidence-based decisions that drive better outcomes for their users and their businesses." - Aaron Platshon, CEO, TapResearch
About TapResearch
TapResearch is a leading real-time market intelligence platform empowering any company to access critical market and brand insights to make better decisions. Our Audience Network connects tens of millions of people across 28 major markets with surveys in the apps they use every day. Through this network, we deliver unprecedented reach and are quickly becoming the data collection backbone for the research industry. We partner with leading app. publishers to offer rewarded experiences to millions of mobile users worldwide, collecting high-value insights with ease, speed, and affordability.
