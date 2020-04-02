TEMPE, Ariz., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapshare.com, a privacy-driven media sharing application, recently launched and is helping families stay connected with the elderly, infirm, and those otherwise isolated amidst the global pandemic. With millions under stay-at-home orders in the US and across the globe, Tapshare is a secure platform for family and friends to share memories without the privacy concerns of major social networks.
Tapshare.com aims to provide a controlled conduit to share media from their smartphone or desktop with specific friends and family. About 95% of pictures and videos remain on users devices. Many are uncomfortable sharing personal content on public social media platforms. With Tapshare, the user designates who can view specific content. The media remains under the owner's control as recipients can't download or forward.
"We may share a few vacation photos online but would be hesitant to share Timmy taking his first steps. Those are reserved for close family members," marketing director Mike Donato said. "Rather than waiting till members can get together, Tapshare allows users to share experiences immediately, leave comments, and interact like they are in the same room. This is especially important now, when families and extended members feel isolated and apart."
Tapshare is device agnostic and cross-platform enabled. Users can download Tapshare from the Apple App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices or use their desktop computer by visiting tapshare.com, providing access to users with varied degrees of technical abilities. Tapshare isn't competing with the social media giants like Facebook, Inc. or Twitter, Inc., but seems to compliment them by providing a boutique service.
"These are difficult times," said Donato. "We're all feeling isolated, cut off from the things we love, and more importantly, the people we love. We all have daily memories we want to share, but with the big social media platforms, it feels like we don't have control who views them. Our goal with Tapshare is to give users control and safely fill the gap that has always existed between their devices and public social networks. Tapshare gives you a safe way to share your memories with family and friends so they stay connected when they can't make 'contact.'"
Tapshare is a privately held company based in Tempe, AZ. For more information, visit https://www.tapshare.com.