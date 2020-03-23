SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targetable, the fast-growing local marketing platform for restaurants and other small businesses, is donating a free month of Facebook and Instagram of ad generation to help the industry weather closures, slowdowns and other challenges spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter posted on the San Diego-based firm's website Friday, Targetable CEO Vladimir Edelman said the free access will enable harried entrepreneurs to create ads and build a media strategy that is right for the current business environment.
The hope, Edelman writes, is that the free access will "help nurture existing customer relationships and provide news about your restaurant's evolving offerings (for instance, enhanced take out, delivery or curbside features) designed to meet the unique demands of your customers in the crisis."
Targetable is a tool that automatically generates ads formatted for Facebook and Instagram, that are customized for individual client businesses using a powerful blend of proprietary data and patented artificial intelligence modules. By doing something in minutes that typically requires days if not weeks of work, Targetable is giving harried business owners something truly priceless in today's world: Time. Time to talk to customers, manage staff issues and ensure their food is better than ever.
Targetable requires as little as 10 minutes a week for its ads to begin working their magic on Facebook and Instagram, and customers won't have to worry about image rights, media strategy, or ad creative – it's all generated and bundled together in minutes - with their approval being the only thing the system needs to publish and hit the ground running.
"This is no time to sit back and just hope that this crisis blows over," writes Edelman, a digital innovator and veteran of two decades in the media and advertising space. "This is the time to be proactive, to let your customers and your community know your business is here for them through thick and thin. We're all in this together, and together we'll all get to the other side."
Targetable is the world's first virtual ad agency for real-world retail.
