NUREMBURG, Germany, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Tartabit LLC, a Next Gen Internet of Things (IoT) enablement company that provides a Low Code Framework that eases the integration of low power devices to cloud services, announces the new "Cascade" release of the IoT Bridge. The new IoT Bridge release greatly enhances Low Power IoT Integration models and tools enabling IoT solution developers to realize the "5 minute to wow" when integrating with Microsoft Azure.
"We are excited to publicly announce Tartabit IoT Bridge's Cascade release with the many advancements to increase our customer speed to solution deployment within Microsoft Azure ," Fred Yentz, CEO and Co-Founder, Tartabit. "We are pleased to be recognized by 3rd party industry specialists as providing a frictionless and easy to use IoT Bridge service to connect today's LPWAN IoT devices to Microsoft Azure."
The Tartabit Cascade release introduces a new offering "IoT Bridge for LoRa", which addresses the ever-expanding need for more effective use and integration of LoRa based IoT Devices. IoT Bridge for LoRa allows over 400 of the most common LoRa IoT devices from over 50 different suppliers to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Services, eliminating the confusing and divergent decoding implementations provided by the Network Server providers today. IoT Bridge for Lora supports seamless bi-directional integration with Actility, ChirpStack, EveryNet, Helium, Loriot, Senet, and The Thing Industries (TTI). Lastly, IoT Bridge for LoRa includes unified integration between the Semtech LoRa Edge LR1110 module and the Semtech LoRa Cloud to facilitate next-generation LoRa deployments.
The Cascade release also introduces IoT Bridge for LWM2M which dramatically improves the integration methods for the industry's most prolific LTE-M and NB-IoT devices. New solution templates are available to connect Nordic Semiconductor nRF9160 modules, Azure RTOS, and the monoZ development kit from Meritech expanding the list of "5 minute to wow" integration options for customers. In addition, The IoT Bridge for LWM2M has been enhanced with additional power saving features such as the new "DTLS with Connection ID" and extra-long lived session persistence. IoT Bridge for LWM2M now includes support for native device management functionality to manage communications, software, and firmware on devices without the need to integrate to "northbound" applications.
The Cascade release introduces a set of expanded Microsoft Azure Integration Solution Templates. IoT Bridge now supports direct integration to Microsoft Azure Log Analytics, Service Bus, Azure Data Explorer (Kusto), and Azure Digital Twins, joining our existing integrations to Azure IoT Hub, Azure IoT Central, CosmosDB and Event Hub. Tartabit has firmly placed itself above other services by proudly providing this broad array of seamless Azure integration points.
"Tartabit's Cascade release brings a set of high value LPWA integration services for Microsoft Azure," said Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, Microsoft Azure IoT. "Tartabit extends LPWA functionality which is capable of demonstrating scalable IoT experiences to our development community as well as enabling LPWA deployments at enterprise scale."
Finally, the IoT Bridge Cascade release also introduces a set of additional tools to create bespoke device integrations.
- Integrated MQTT Broker enabling integration of MQTT based devices that do not conform to the Azure IoT Hub communication standards, including support for flexible topics, and a variety of authentication methods.
- Radically enhanced CoAP server for devices using the CoAP protocol with custom encodings.
- Advanced decoders for ASCII, JSON, MsgPack, Protobufs, CBOR, and raw binary packet transcoding.
- Additional Low-code Solution Templates for many of today's most common devices from global suppliers such as Ericsson, Micron Wireless, Nimbelink, Teltonika and Queclink.
- Tartabit is also looking forward and up with regards to supporting IoT in Space with the release of an IoT Bridge Satellite Connectivity Framework.
"Tartabit's IoT Bridge Cascade release enables an unprecedented amount of LPWAN IoT integration flexibility allowing developers to effortlessly leverage Microsoft Azure services," says James Brehm, James Brehm Associations. "Tartabit's new IoT Bridge for LoRa, and IoT Bridge for LWM2M provide a frictionless environment for any developer to leverage easy integration with Microsoft Azure independent of their IoT LPWA implementation".
About Tartabit LLC: Tartabit is a Next Gen Internet of Things (IoT) enablement company founded by a team of experienced IoT executives and practitioners who share a passion to provide easy to use tools and services capable of accelerating the adoption of IoT globally. Our vision is to radically increase the ability for enterprise and OEM customers to leverage next generation IoT device data by offering the easiest to use, buy, deploy, and manage LPWAN Cloud Gateway Service to bridge next generation IoT device data with industry leading Cloud Services. IoT Services built for IoT Developers by IoT Developers.
