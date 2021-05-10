MADISON, Wis., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Federal Government's giving program, the Combined Federal Campaign saw an increase in dollars contributed and participation in 2020 despite unprecedented circumstance. The program is powered by Total Administrative Service Corporation's (TASC) GiveBack giving platform.
Give Back Foundation and TASC are encouraged by the positive trend of the last year despite economic uncertainty and inability to gather for in-person events and fundraising efforts. The Give Back Foundation has contracted with TASC to be the service provider for the CFC. The enhancements made to The Combined Federal Campaign over the last few years have enabled easier, more streamlined giving and encouraged giving via remote opportunities allowing a pathway for success.
The GiveBack platform is an online employee enrollment system, pledge platform for one-time or reoccurring giving and seamless fund distribution to charities. Following a dip in participation and dollars donated the previous year, an increase in participation and innovative giving is encouraging especially given the global situation.
In January 2021, the U.S. Federal Government's Office of Personnel Management announced a new contract for up to 5 years had been awarded up to 5 years with The Give Back Foundation and the U.S. Federal Government. TASC was selected as the prime subcontractor to provide software and operational services for the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), a Workplace Giving Program originally created in 1961.
"We are delighted to recognize the generosity of our U.S. federal employees through their workplace giving commitments," said Jeanan Yasiri Moe, Give Back Foundation Board Chair. "The Foundation has been honored to facilitate this technology innovation for the Office of Personnel Management which allows for a secure, accessible platform for those who choose to participate."
Over the last five years, this partnership has transformed the world's largest and most successful workplace giving program from a 50-year old paper-based program to a digitized, cloud-native program embedded with the necessary and appropriate security protocols. Additionally, in 2019, the CFC Giving mobile app was piloted to promote cashless giving for those compelled to give at a charity fair, fundraiser event, or in the event of a disaster. In 2020 we saw tremendous need for this and a matched intensity to want to give.
"We are encouraged by this upward trend with the Combined Federal Campaign." said TASC CEO Dan Rashke. "The GiveBack Foundation, TASC and the CFC are excited to continue this upward trend for the program. TASC is dedicated to creating new innovations with data-driven decisions that will increase donor participation, decrease the cost of the program and increase the amount of funds donated to charities.
TASC is the only government contractor to integrate across all Federal agencies and departments. In addition, TASC's platform architecture is certified for security and financial integrity over several lengthy government third-party audits.
About TASC
Since 1975, we have evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and their employees and work with them to provide benefit options that feel like benefits every day and in times of great need. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest, privately held, third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. A philanthropy-driven, family-owned business, TASC delivers innovative quality solutions that help protect the rights of more than 65,000 sole proprietors, family farmers and business owners of all sizes all over the country. http://www.tasconline.com
About the Give Back Foundation
The GiveBack Foundation is a §501(c)(3) offering a unique solution that encourages more people, giving more, more often, to more charitable organizations. With access to more than 1.5 million IRS approved charities, the GiveBack Foundation the peace of mind that their generosity goes where you expect and will make a difference. http://www.giveback.org
About the CFC
The mission of the CFC is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient, and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all.
CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, raising millions of dollars each year. Pledges made by Federal civilian, postal and military donors during the campaign season (September to January) support eligible non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. The Director of OPM has designated responsibility for day-to-day management of the program and to its CFC office.
http://www.opm.gov/combined-federal-campaign/
