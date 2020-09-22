The API-based system, named TASE Data Hub, will offer various data products that allow more insights on market activities and the development and review of trading and investment strategies, while allowing back office and operational efficiency improvements to various market players TASE Data Hub will offer, through the smart money product, novel information on the activities of the major investors in the capital market - long term institutional investors and mutual funds. The Smart Money product allows, for the first time, access to daily and historical data of total purchases and sales by the institutional investors and mutual funds in all securities that are listed on TASE, providing a deeper understanding of market trends. This product is expected to attract great interest from market players as well as fintech companies. The system will also allow a full and direct data feed of all TASE and TASE companies announcements