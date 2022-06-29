Taskade, the popular all-in-one productivity app, and real-time collaboration startup announced the launch of its affiliate partnership program. The free program offers affiliate partners a 30% lifetime commission on all referrals.
Taskade's free forever plan is loaded with features to help busy individuals and teams get work done. This includes collaborative to-do lists, mind maps, and a built-in chat and video conferencing feature on every project so that users can communicate and get work done all on the same page. For a full list of features, visit https://www.taskade.com/features.
"Taskade is at the forefront of productivity apps for individuals and teams," said John Xie, co-founder of Taskade. "There are users out there already recommending Taskade to their friends, followers, and clients. So we felt it was important to reward them for their support and promotion of our company. This partnership program is our way of saying thank you!"
Taskade provides partners a unique referral link, free marketing materials, training videos, and over 300 pre-built workflows and templates to get started. Individuals and businesses interested in Taskades's Partnership Program should visit https://partners.taskade.com.
Founded in 2017 by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang, Taskade's mission is to help everyone get things done, faster and smarter, in one unified workspace. Whether a remote freelancer or a distributed team, Taskade helps you get more work done with its wide range of features and free unlimited chat and video call function.
John Xie, CEO
(415) 888-9177
